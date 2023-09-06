Food insecurity in Upper Michigan: How food insecurity impacts students’ learning

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - For people experiencing food insecurity, local resources can be a big help, especially for kids in school.

Feeding America West Michigan and the ALICE Report say food insecurity can impact anyone. Being food insecure doesn’t mean people are lazy or can’t handle their money. It means they might not have the necessary resources to get the food they need.

“That puts a lot of stress on the family. That’s what we would call food insecurity, as opposed to hunger where you’re saying, ‘I have nothing to eat,’” said Ken Estelle, president and CEO of Feeding America West Michigan.

It’s not just adults who deal with food insecurity. For kids in school, going without food can impact learning. Munising Schools Superintendent Mike Travis compares it to Maslow’s Pyramid.

“The bottom levels of that hierarchy are meeting basic needs and You can’t progress up the pyramid to, you know, learning and belonging and self-actualization and those things unless the basic needs are taken care of,” said Travis.

At Munising schools, students have access to the Mustang Food Share. With help from the Michigan State University Extension, the school stocks a fridge and pantry with healthy foods students can take for free to ensure a meal at home.

“[It’s] a refrigerated unit where we put fresh produce and vegetables in fruits as well as canned goods dry goods, and there are bags and students are welcome to come and take them if they need,” said Travis.

In the 2024 fiscal state budget, $160 million is allocated to schools to provide free breakfast and lunch to every student, regardless of their families’ financial status.

Negaunee and Ishpeming’s Food Service Director Calvin Attwell says this will help reduce the stigma around receiving free food at school.

“Giving kids wristbands or labeling their lunch, tickets of them being that benefit. So, we were already trying to be more inclusive and not give any indication of different classes,” said Attwell.

Attwell says with a full stomach, students can better focus on learning.

“When you’re hungry, you’re not going to be able to focus in class. So, if have kids have a full belly, they’ll be able to concentrate more in school and be able to learn a little more,” said Attwell.

Facing food insecurity is not something to be ashamed of. Those facing food insecurity are not alone and there are several resources to help.

Click here to find resources near you. Click here to read how food insecurity impacts U.P. families.

