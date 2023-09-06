First Operation Safe Harbor exercise to be held on Mackinac Island

The evacuation simulation will be held three times in a row so crews can be as prepared as...
The evacuation simulation will be held three times in a row so crews can be as prepared as possible for future emergencies.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - A first-of-its-kind exercise will be held in Mackinac County on Thursday and Friday.

The Mackinac County Office of Emergency Management and Michigan National Guard will be performing a mass evacuation of Mackinac Island simulation. This is the first time the exercise has ever been conducted.

The National Guard will construct a bridging bay which the ferry companies will use to practice and prepare for an emergency situation.

“We’re very excited because this is the chance of a lifetime. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us to do this and show that we can build a new capability that did not exist anywhere basically using assets that are located here in Michigan,” Mackinac County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Kasper said.

The drill will take place Thursday from noon until 6 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Organizers say there will be temporary traffic pauses to the end of the Mackinac County Airport on the I-75 business spur.

