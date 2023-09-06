Feeding America scheduled to visit Alger and Ontonagon Counties Wednesday

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan is distributing food in multiple locations across the Upper Peninsula on Wednesday.

The first event is in Alger County and is located at Eden Lutheran Church, 1150 M-28 in Munising. Distribution is scheduled to begin at noon Eastern time. The second event is in Ontonagon County, at the Ontonagon Village Fire Hall at 315 River Street. Distribution there will also begin at noon Eastern time.

If you are physically unable to attend, and send someone to stand in they must be ready to provide the name, address, and household size of anyone they are picking up for. Both of these are also drive-thru events. It is asked that anyone picking up items, please stay in their car.

