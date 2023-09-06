Cool, fall-like breezes as showers gradually taper through Thursday
Showers, isolated t’storms before tapering off to cooler, less humid but still cloudy Thursday.
As a frontal system pushes east of the U.P., breezy north winds follow to allow for a cooler, less humid airmass to refreshen Upper Michigan through early next week. Several rain chances occur during the weekend and early next week, as west-to-east systems sneak under a strong high pressure system over the Canadian Shield.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms before diminishing to spotty showers, drizzle by morning north winds gusting over 25 mph
>Lows: 40s/50
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers, patchy drizzle before gradually clearing west to east late; breezy
>Highs: 50s/60
Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool
>Highs: 60s
Saturday: Partly cloudy with few afternoon showers west; mild
>Highs: 60s/70
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers; mild
>Highs: 60s/70
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
>Highs: 60s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers; cool and breezy
>Highs: 60
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool
>Highs: 60s
