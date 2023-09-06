Cool, fall-like breezes as showers gradually taper through Thursday

Showers, isolated t'storms before tapering off to cooler, less humid but still cloudy Thursday.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
As a frontal system pushes east of the U.P., breezy north winds follow to allow for a cooler, less humid airmass to refreshen Upper Michigan through early next week. Several rain chances occur during the weekend and early next week, as west-to-east systems sneak under a strong high pressure system over the Canadian Shield.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms before diminishing to spotty showers, drizzle by morning north winds gusting over 25 mph

>Lows: 40s/50

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers, patchy drizzle before gradually clearing west to east late; breezy

>Highs: 50s/60

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool

>Highs: 60s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with few afternoon showers west; mild

>Highs: 60s/70

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers; mild

>Highs: 60s/70

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers; cool and breezy

>Highs: 60

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool

>Highs: 60s

Showers & storms then cooler air

