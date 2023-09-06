City of Marquette reviews data for Community Master Plan Renewal project

Russ Soyring from Beckett and Raeder presents the findings from Marquette surveys and workshops
Russ Soyring from Beckett and Raeder presents the findings from Marquette surveys and workshops(Stephen Jacob DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette is in the process of updating its master plan.

The master plan is the guiding document for the city and how it is going to be developed in the coming years.

On Tuesday, the Marquette Planning Commission heard a report from Russ Soyring, a planner with Beckett and Raeder on the Community Master Plan Renewal project.

Soyring specifically reported on data that was collected during an online survey, an open house and a number of workshops where Marquette residents voiced their opinions on how to improve Marquette and what should stay the same.

Soyring said housing, childcare and environmental impacts are at the top of Marquette residents’ minds.

“A lot of things become destabilized when you don’t have adequate housing and you don’t have adequate daycare, so those things will be addressed for sure,” Soyring said. “But if you lose your environment – the water quality, the air quality – then this community won’t flourish as well. So, we’re going to be addressing those things – housing, daycare, and the environment. Those things are critically important for the community for Marquette to grow and to flourish in the future.”

Soyring said Marquette residents are also concerned about views and access to Lake Superior, accessibility in the city and preserving historical structures.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mock-up of plans for the Kids Cove Playground in Marquette
Groundbreaking set for Kids Cove Playground
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
DPS Troopers investigated a single-vehicle crash on SH 21 in Madison County on Wednesday night.
1 dead in fatal Chippewa County crash
The 2023 Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk saw about 35,000 people on Monday, thanks in part to...
35,000 visitors flock to Mackinac Bridge for 2023 bridge walk
The Michigan Brewers Guild will host the festival on Saturday, Sept. 9 down at Lower Harbor.
Tickets available for 14th annual UP Fall Beer Fest

Latest News

The sign in the National Weather Service Negaunee Township office.
Marquette officials give tips to beat the heat
There will be a variety of baked goods like pies, cookies, brownies, and muffins.
Brookridge Heights to host bake sale to support Alzheimer’s Association
The Happy Hour Walking Tour and Beer Tasting fundraiser will feature roughly 45 minutes of...
Marquette Regional History Center to host Happy Hour Walking Tour
Pickleball players in Delta County need more courts dedicated to pickleball only.
Gladstone pickleball players fundraise for new comlplex