City of Marquette reviews data for Community Master Plan Renewal project

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette is in the process of updating its master plan.

The master plan is the guiding document for the city and how it is going to be developed in the coming years.

On Tuesday, the Marquette Planning Commission heard a report from Russ Soyring, a planner with Beckett and Raeder on the Community Master Plan Renewal project.

Soyring specifically reported on data that was collected during an online survey, an open house and a number of workshops where Marquette residents voiced their opinions on how to improve Marquette and what should stay the same.

Soyring said housing, childcare and environmental impacts are at the top of Marquette residents’ minds.

“A lot of things become destabilized when you don’t have adequate housing and you don’t have adequate daycare, so those things will be addressed for sure,” Soyring said. “But if you lose your environment – the water quality, the air quality – then this community won’t flourish as well. So, we’re going to be addressing those things – housing, daycare, and the environment. Those things are critically important for the community for Marquette to grow and to flourish in the future.”

Soyring said Marquette residents are also concerned about views and access to Lake Superior, accessibility in the city and preserving historical structures.

