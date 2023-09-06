Chicago Beefs aims to open a new Marquette location

Houghton's Chicago Beefs is looking to open a new location in Marquette.
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Chicago Beef out of Houghton is planning to open a new location in Marquette.

According to the restaurant owner, the Chicago-inspired restaurant hopes to grab a spot at the Third Street Market Place. Owner Michael Glenn also said his goal is to expand the menu and extend store hours for late-night customers.

He said discussions for the possible Third Street location are in the works.

“Yeah, we really want to get in there and Joe Constance, the owner, is working with me to see if we can come up with a viable solution. The opportunity is amazing. So we are working with some people to make this happen,” said Glenn

Glenn said if all negotiations work out and he acquires proper funding, the Marquette location could open in two months.

