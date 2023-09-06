Calumet Players to present ‘The Addams Family’ musical at the Calumet Theatre

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Calumet Players theatre group is preparing for their latest production, the Broadway comedy musical ‘The Addams Family’.

The story focuses on the family meeting and spending an evening with Wednesday Addams’ boyfriend, Lucas, and his parents.

“She tells her dad that she is engaged, but not her mom, so it causes a little bit of a family rift,” said Director Stephanie Booth. “They end up having dinner with both of the families and announcing that they are getting married. It is very comical and kind of brings out the wackiness in all families.”

With just over three weeks until opening night, the cast and crew are working hard to bring the story to life.

According to Booth, when casting began in June, there was significant enthusiasm. She believes this can be accredited to the recent success of Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ series.

“We had an extraordinary amount of people audition for this show, and most of them were in that teenage Wednesday age range,” continued Booth. “That is the part that they all wanted, but there is only one Wednesday part.”

That role was given to Lexi Aho, a longstanding member of the Players and its vice president. She says it is one of the hardest performances she’s had to do, as she is unable to smile.

“Because typically, I play, like, Disney princesses,” said Aho. “And I like to say that my favorite hobby is to smile, so it’s definitely hard to not smile as the character.”

The show is also giving newer members of the Players a chance to shine, such as Barry Bogart, who plays Gomez Addams. This is his second production role, following a supporting role in last year’s ‘Freaky Friday’ production. He and his wife Carol, who plays Grandma Addams, listen to their roles on their way to rehearsals.

“We drive in from Eagle Harbor to rehearsal, which is about a 30-minute drive,” said Bogart. “We listen to it on the radio or through Bluetooth, and we go over it and over it and over it until it becomes like a song you’ve known all your life.”

The Addams Family will be available for six shows at the Calumet Theatre. Three will be held on September 28, 29, and 30 at 7 P.M. The other three will be on October 6 and 7 at 7 P.M., with a final showing at 2 P.M. on October 8.

