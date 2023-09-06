Calumet Players to present ‘The Addams Family’ musical at the Calumet Theatre

The cast and crew are working hard to bring the story to life, which focuses on the meeting...
The cast and crew are working hard to bring the story to life, which focuses on the meeting between the family and the family of Wednesday Addams' boyfriend, Lucas.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Calumet Players theatre group is preparing for their latest production, the Broadway comedy musical ‘The Addams Family’.

The story focuses on the family meeting and spending an evening with Wednesday Addams’ boyfriend, Lucas, and his parents.

“She tells her dad that she is engaged, but not her mom, so it causes a little bit of a family rift,” said Director Stephanie Booth. “They end up having dinner with both of the families and announcing that they are getting married. It is very comical and kind of brings out the wackiness in all families.”

With just over three weeks until opening night, the cast and crew are working hard to bring the story to life.

According to Booth, when casting began in June, there was significant enthusiasm. She believes this can be accredited to the recent success of Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ series.

“We had an extraordinary amount of people audition for this show, and most of them were in that teenage Wednesday age range,” continued Booth. “That is the part that they all wanted, but there is only one Wednesday part.”

That role was given to Lexi Aho, a longstanding member of the Players and its vice president. She says it is one of the hardest performances she’s had to do, as she is unable to smile.

“Because typically, I play, like, Disney princesses,” said Aho. “And I like to say that my favorite hobby is to smile, so it’s definitely hard to not smile as the character.”

The show is also giving newer members of the Players a chance to shine, such as Barry Bogart, who plays Gomez Addams. This is his second production role, following a supporting role in last year’s ‘Freaky Friday’ production. He and his wife Carol, who plays Grandma Addams, listen to their roles on their way to rehearsals.

“We drive in from Eagle Harbor to rehearsal, which is about a 30-minute drive,” said Bogart. “We listen to it on the radio or through Bluetooth, and we go over it and over it and over it until it becomes like a song you’ve known all your life.”

The Addams Family will be available for six shows at the Calumet Theatre. Three will be held on September 28, 29, and 30 at 7 P.M. The other three will be on October 6 and 7 at 7 P.M., with a final showing at 2 P.M. on October 8.

To purchase tickets for the show, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they...
MSP Sault Ste. Marie vehicles lit on fire, shot by a rifle, suspect at large
The owner encourages anyone who was there at the time of the theft to contact the restaurant...
UPDATE: Stolen Sky Sushi restaurant flowerpot returned
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Missing tubers found safe in Florence County
storms
Showers & storms then cooler air

Latest News

This is a voluntary, cost-free alternative education program.
Michigan Youth Challenge Academy is accepting applications
The evacuation simulation will be held three times in a row so crews can be as prepared as...
First Operation Safe Harbor exercise to be held on Mackinac Island
Dr. Bagdasarian says this year it is important to look out for all viruses because you can...
Medical professionals stress importance of vaccines for fall, winter season
Showers, isolated t'storms before tapering off to cooler, less humid but still cloudy Thursday.
Cool, fall-like breezes as showers gradually taper through Thursday