Biden gives remarks on jobs, supply chain at Port of Los Angeles

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19,...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19, in Philadelphia, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - President Joe Biden is set to speak Wednesday at the Port of Los Angeles following an agreement between union workers at West Coast ports and employers.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association are finalizing a new contract, the White House said. The president’s remarks are scheduled for 2:15 p.m. ET.

Biden also is expected to discuss efforts to empower workers and work to strengthen ports and supply chains in the U.S.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they...
MSP Sault Ste. Marie vehicles lit on fire, shot by a rifle, suspect at large
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
The owner encourages anyone who was there at the time of the theft to contact the restaurant...
UPDATE: Stolen Sky Sushi restaurant flowerpot returned
Missing tubers found safe in Florence County
The decisions were announced on Monday, with the CLK School District conducting a building...
Heat cuts first day of school in half for some UP school districts

Latest News

Mark and Becky Buhler decided to make the best of their stay in Alaska after their cruise was...
Couple celebrating 35th wedding anniversary make the best of Alaska visit after cruise cancellation
Biden speaks on continued progress empowering workers and strengthening America’s ports and...
LIVE: Biden remarks on union agreement, supply chains
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is interviewed, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Detroit....
UAW chief: Union to strike any Detroit automaker that hasn’t reached deal as contracts end next week
FILE - Former President Donald Trump steps off his plane as he arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson...
Lawsuit contends Constitution’s ‘insurrection’ clause bars Trump from running again for president
File image - Police in Goodyear responded to a Goodwill store when someone reported they found...
Human skull found in box donated to Goodwill, police say