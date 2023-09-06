Balancing Beers at Barrel & Beam

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - What do you get when you combine beer and yoga? A perfect balance!

Barley’s Angels UP is coming to Barrel and Beam Brewery in Marquette with a special event: “Beers with Balance.”

Organizers said the event is geared toward women who are as enthusiastic about yoga as they are about beer. Participants will learn that balance means everything in life, from your yoga stance to what food you eat with your beer.

Upper Michigan Today guest hosts Pavlina Osta and Mandy Koskela stopped by the brewery to learn more about the class.

This is a recording of Upper Michigan Today.

Barley’s Angels came to the UP in 2019 and has been dedicated since to offering approachable environments for women to enjoy and learn about craft beer. Some past events hosted by the organization included wreath making at Barrel and Beam and a tour of Blackrock’s Brewery.

In addition to signature craft beers, appetizers will also be served.

While yoga can seem intimidating to newcomers, the group said the class creates a welcoming experience for yogis of any experience level by pairing it with community as well as beer. Participating yogis have the opportunity to sip before the meditation or as they go.

“Beers with Balance” will take place at Barrel and Beam Brewery on Sunday, Sept. 24th.

Doors will open at 11:00 a.m. for a welcome beer, and an hour-long yoga class will begin promptly at 11:15 a.m. Guided tasting will occur at 12:30 p.m. before the event concludes at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are now on sale for $55 per person.

To find out more about how to get yours, click here.

