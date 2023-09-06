Alzheimer’s Association ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ returning to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular walk to support the Alzheimer’s Association is returning to Marquette for another year.

The walk will be Saturday, Sept. 23 at Ellwood A. Mattson Lower Harbor Park. Registration is at 9 a.m. and the opening ceremony is at 10 a.m. with the walk to follow.

According to a press release, The Marquette Walk to End Alzheimer’s — which last year raised more than $30,000 for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, support and critical research — brings together individuals and teams from across the Upper Peninsula.

“We encourage people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to help us take the first step toward a world without Alzheimer’s by joining us for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s,” said Jennifer Lepard, president and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter. “More than 6 million people in the U.S. are living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, and it is estimated that, this year alone, the disease will cost the country $345 billion. This event helps us provide care and support for the more than 190,000 Michiganders affected by Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, and helps us to fund important research to end this terrible disease.”

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. In Michigan, the event takes place in more than 20 locations across the state in September and October.

“This Walk is a beautiful event that brings hope to so many people,” said Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter event coordinator Kimberly LeTourneau. “We are so grateful to all of our sponsors, teams and participants who help us realize that when we come together, we truly can make a difference.”

Current sponsors of the Marquette Walk to End Alzheimer’s include: Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Care, UP Rehab Services, Tadych Marketplace and U.P. Home Health and Hospice.

The national presenting sponsor of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Edward Jones.

To register, donate and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: http://act.alz.org/marquette.

To learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association visit http://alz.org/gmc or call 800.272.3900

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.