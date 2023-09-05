WATCH: NMU hosts 23rd annual kickball tournament, 2023 bridge walk in St. Ignace

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday we take a look at what Labor Day means to U.P. union leaders, the largest Mackinac Bridge walk since 2016, a kickball tournament on campus at NMU, an upcoming festival in Marquette for beer enthusiasts and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Sept. 4, 2023.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page or click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.