Traffic flow changes coming to Ishpeming this week

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Motorists at the intersection of US-41/M-28 and Lakeshore Drive in Ishpeming should expect changes in traffic flow Thursday, Sept. 7, while the traffic signal is modified.

Crews for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be performing traffic signal work at the intersection that will require the signal to go dark beginning at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. During the work, traffic regulators will direct vehicles through the intersection. The signal is expected to be back in operation by noon Thursday.

According to MDOT, the work is in preparation for the upcoming roundabout construction project at the intersection.

A temporary signal has also been installed at the nearby intersection of US-41/M-28 and Country Lane and is currently in flash mode. This signal will begin normal operation later in the month when a detour for North Lakeshore Drive is required.

MDOT urges drivers to use caution when approaching the area.

