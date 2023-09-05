Traffic flow changes coming to Ishpeming this week

Michigan Department of Transportation
Michigan Department of Transportation(WILX)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Motorists at the intersection of US-41/M-28 and Lakeshore Drive in Ishpeming should expect changes in traffic flow Thursday, Sept. 7, while the traffic signal is modified.

Crews for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be performing traffic signal work at the intersection that will require the signal to go dark beginning at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. During the work, traffic regulators will direct vehicles through the intersection. The signal is expected to be back in operation by noon Thursday.

According to MDOT, the work is in preparation for the upcoming roundabout construction project at the intersection.

A temporary signal has also been installed at the nearby intersection of US-41/M-28 and Country Lane and is currently in flash mode. This signal will begin normal operation later in the month when a detour for North Lakeshore Drive is required.

MDOT urges drivers to use caution when approaching the area.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mock-up of plans for the Kids Cove Playground in Marquette
Groundbreaking set for Kids Cove Playground
DPS Troopers investigated a single-vehicle crash on SH 21 in Madison County on Wednesday night.
1 dead in fatal Chippewa County crash
City of Marquette seal with foggy backdrop.
Bluff Street parking ramp in Marquette will be closed for repairs on Tuesday and Wednesday
Ishpeming's Butler Theatre is fundraising to repair their roof, and if successful they hope to...
Historic Ishpeming theatre fundraises for repairs
Kramer is described as 5′8″ tall, approximately 185 lbs, with short black and gray hair and...
UPDATE: Houghton County Sheriff’s Office locates missing suspect

Latest News

AAA: Michigan gas prices continue downward trend
The event raised $4,500 each for the civic center’s After School Program and for Delta County...
Escanaba Recreation Department hosts 5th annual Golf Ball Drop
Founder, Jacob Soter, joins Pavlina Osta to explain how SwimSmart is helping beachgoers decide...
SwimSmart makes waves for beach safety technology
Marquette Golf Club Championship, NMU and Michigan Tech Athletics Schedule 9-4-23