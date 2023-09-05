Teaching Family Homes to host Helicopter Golf Ball Drop fundraiser

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Teaching Family Homes will be hosting a special Helicopter Golf Ball Drop fundraiser.

Participants can purchase a ball for $25 or 5 for $100. The helicopter will drop the purchased golf balls from the air, and whichever lands closest to the pin will win $10,000.

Dave Mastric, Teaching Family Homes director of facilities, public relations and marketing, said the money earned from this event will go towards recreational programming.

“We’re doing this to raise money for recreational programming for group home kids. One of the things that the state doesn’t pay for in the per diem to give the kids treatment here in our treatment group homes is they don’t pay for recreational programs,” said Mastric. “So, we have to try to find ways to pay for that and this is the first time that we’re doing it this way.”

Golf balls can be purchased by calling (906) 249 - 5437 or via PayPal. Mastric said they will only be selling 1,000 golf balls.

There will be a picnic along with the ball drop on September 16 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Teaching Family Homes. The golf balls drop at 4 p.m.

You don’t have to be present to win.

