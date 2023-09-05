Sky Sushi restaurant flowerpot stolen, owner requests return before involving police

By Colin Jackson
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Sky Sushi restaurant on Shelden Avenue is asking for the return of a stolen flowerpot.

The pot was taken just after midnight on Monday. According to security camera footage, two individuals were seen attempting to take two of the pots, but one was left behind. Both wore white shoes, shorts, and one wore a black and white baseball cap. They moved west further down Shelden Ave. until out of the camera’s range.

The owner and manager of Sky Sushi, Curly Zhang, says they have the faces of the individuals.

“I have really clear cameras right in the front,” said Zhang. “And then my neighbors have cameras next door, so we both saw their faces pretty clearly.”

According to Zhang, the flowerpot was not left on Shelden Ave. She said that she and others searched the street and surrounding area for the flowerpot, but it was not there.

At first, Zhang wanted to give the individuals a chance to return it without having to involve the police. However, after nearly two days, Zhang is now preparing to involve law enforcement.

“I still want to give them, like, a chance to just send it back. I’m fine with it,” continued Zhang. “But they still haven’t given it back yet, so I was like, ‘Okay, probably we’ll go to the police department today.’”

Zhang is also unsure of why the individuals would take the flowerpots.

“This is not expensive stuff,” added Zhang. “It’s just not necessary for them to take it with them. I feel like they’re just doing this as something funny to them.”

Zhang also notes that there were cars driving by and other people on the street at the time of the theft. Anyone with information regarding the flowerpot’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact Sky Sushi through their Facebook page. You can visit the page by clicking here.

