Rare, spotless giraffe gets a special name

Brights Zoo in Greene County believes the giraffe is the only spotless giraffe in the world in...
Brights Zoo in Greene County believes the giraffe is the only spotless giraffe in the world in the last 50 years(wvlt)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (CNN) – She’s cute. She’s rare – and now she has a name.

Kipekee is the only known spotless giraffe in the world, and her name means “unique” in Swahili.

Bright Zoo in Limestone, Tennessee, told the “Today” show almost 40,000 people voted to help name the 5-week-old.

Zoo director David Bright said some guests told staff they like the name Kipekee because it’s easier for kids to say.

Coming in second place is a word in Swahili that means “she is most beautiful.”

Bright Zoo said the last recorded case of a spotless giraffe was in Tokyo in 1972.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mock-up of plans for the Kids Cove Playground in Marquette
Groundbreaking set for Kids Cove Playground
DPS Troopers investigated a single-vehicle crash on SH 21 in Madison County on Wednesday night.
1 dead in fatal Chippewa County crash
The 2023 Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk saw about 35,000 people on Monday, thanks in part to...
35,000 visitors flock to Mackinac Bridge for 2023 bridge walk
The Michigan Brewers Guild will host the festival on Saturday, Sept. 9 down at Lower Harbor.
Tickets available for 14th annual UP Fall Beer Fest
City of Marquette seal with foggy backdrop.
Bluff Street parking ramp in Marquette will be closed for repairs on Tuesday and Wednesday

Latest News

FILE - A customer pumps gas at an Exxon gas station, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Miami. Saudi...
Oil prices spike as Saudi Arabia, Russia extend 1.3 million barrel a day oil cut through December
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Friday,...
United Airlines issues nationwide ground stop for all flights, FAA says
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
Wait times to exit Burning Man drop after flooding left tens of thousands stranded in Nevada desert
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, talks with his attorneys before his impeachment...
Texas AG Ken Paxton faces charges of corruption and bribery as his impeachment trial gets underway