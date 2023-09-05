Pro Sports Extra to celebrate 12 years in business with music, comedy event this fall

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. business is celebrating its 12th birthday this fall with an event sure to bring good tunes and lots of laughs.

Pro Sports Extra, a sports and entertainment media source based in L’Anse, will be throwing a birthday bash for the business that will include live music and comedy from various artists.

Dylan Wolff and Morgan Swink from Nashville will be headlining the event alongside comedian Uncle Lazer.

The event will take place Saturday, Nov. 11 from 6:00 until 11:30 p.m. at 22 South Main Street, L’Anse, MI, USA.

You can purchase tickets for the party here.

