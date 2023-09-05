Paving begins soon on Iron Street project in downtown Negaunee

Iron Street in Negaunee.
Iron Street in Negaunee.(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The construction project in downtown Negaunee is nearing the next phase.

Paving on Iron Street is set to begin this week. Curbs are in place, and crews are hopeful they can start paving as long as the weather cooperates.

City Manager Nate Heffron says he appreciates the public’s patience during the construction.

“This is a major project that’s going to help everybody in the end, especially our business owners downtown and this town is going to be more walkable. It’s going to be better for folks that have wheelchairs or other disabilities. It’s just going to be a welcoming space for folks to come to downtown Negaunee, enjoy our social district, our businesses,” Heffron said.

This $3.4 million project is scheduled to be officially finished next year but the main work is set to be wrapped up by early October.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mock-up of plans for the Kids Cove Playground in Marquette
Groundbreaking set for Kids Cove Playground
DPS Troopers investigated a single-vehicle crash on SH 21 in Madison County on Wednesday night.
1 dead in fatal Chippewa County crash
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says it fixed the technology problem that briefly held up all its departing flights
The 2023 Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk saw about 35,000 people on Monday, thanks in part to...
35,000 visitors flock to Mackinac Bridge for 2023 bridge walk
The Michigan Brewers Guild will host the festival on Saturday, Sept. 9 down at Lower Harbor.
Tickets available for 14th annual UP Fall Beer Fest

Latest News

Participants can purchase a ball for $25 or 5 for $100.
Teaching Family Homes to host Helicopter Golf Ball Drop fundraiser
The owner encourages anyone who was there at the time of the theft to contact the restaurant...
Sky Sushi restaurant flowerpot stolen, owner requests return before involving police
Memory care patients preparing apple pies
Brookridge Heights to host bake sale to support Alzheimer’s Association
Pro Sports Extra
Pro Sports Extra to celebrate 12 years in business with music, comedy event this fall