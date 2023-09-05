Paving begins soon on Iron Street project in downtown Negaunee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The construction project in downtown Negaunee is nearing the next phase.

Paving on Iron Street is set to begin this week. Curbs are in place, and crews are hopeful they can start paving as long as the weather cooperates.

City Manager Nate Heffron says he appreciates the public’s patience during the construction.

“This is a major project that’s going to help everybody in the end, especially our business owners downtown and this town is going to be more walkable. It’s going to be better for folks that have wheelchairs or other disabilities. It’s just going to be a welcoming space for folks to come to downtown Negaunee, enjoy our social district, our businesses,” Heffron said.

This $3.4 million project is scheduled to be officially finished next year but the main work is set to be wrapped up by early October.

