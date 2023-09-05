Organizers reflect on Wednesday night Marquette farmers market

Organizers say they hope to bring the evening market back next year.
Organizers say they hope to bring the evening market back next year.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Organizers for the downtown Marquette farmers market say this year’s Wednesday night market saw a 700% increase in shoppers from last year.

This year was the first time the 100 block of Washington Street was closed down for the evening market. On average, the market saw 2,500 shoppers and 43 vendors per week.

Manager for the market Sara Johnson says she hopes this year’s success inspires new businesses to take part going forward.

“I hope that businesses and other community organizations and groups really start to utilize this new experience in downtown Marquette. I don’t know what that looks like or what that could be. We’re just happy to be the ones starting this,” Johnson said.

She says she is looking at bringing the Wednesday night market back next year, but plans have not yet been finalized.

