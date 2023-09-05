NMU School of Cosmetology launches Natural Hair Cultivation Program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new program at Northern Michigan University is making sure students can provide cosmetology services to all hair types.

The School of Cosmetology launched a Natural Hair Cultivation Program this semester. NMU Cosmetology Instructor Charmaine Goodlow teaches the program.

“It is cultured hair so it’s usually textured hair and we care and manipulate the hair in a natural way. So that’s with locking, that’s twisting, that’s braiding that’s hair extensions. We learn wig making in this course,” Goodlow said.

Goodlow owns Charmaine’s Beauty Bar in Iron Mountain.

“I did want to help bring that diversity and that change to the area,” Goodlow said. “Now I can teach students how to work with this type of hair and they can go off in the salons here and feel confident if they do have textured hair clients that come in.”

One of the instructors is Michelle Whitaker.

“The community has been asking for it, the campus has been asking for it and students have been asking for it,” Whitaker said. “It’s something that has been around within the state as far as licensing is concerned for quite some time so we are real excited to be able to bring this to NMU.”

Ozzy Newcomb is one of two students in the natural hair cultivation program.

“Growing up here, there were not a lot of people I could go to when it came to doing my hair,” Newcomb said. “Normally my mom would have to do my hair, but it definitely was very unfortunate just because she didn’t always have the time or the energy to sit down and do my hair. I think it will definitely expand that for people who, I think, grew up like me and don’t have the resources to do and get their hair done.”

For those are interested in booking services with the School of Cosmetology, visit its website to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.