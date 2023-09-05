Missing tubers found safe in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - A group of tubers were located safely Tuesday morning after not returning on time from a Labor Day float.

Officers were notified of overdue tubers that had not returned after putting in at the Pine River Oxbow on Monday

According to authorities, all four people were found safe after a search on water and the outlying areas of the Pine River. No other information has been released.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, Florence Rescue, Florence County Emergency Management, Florence Highway, Florence Forestry and Parks.

