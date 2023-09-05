Midweek storms before summer mugginess finally cools off

Stout southerly airflow continues to reel in hot, humid air to Upper Michigan Tuesday -- ahead of a system rolling in west. The system draws closer to the Western U.P. Tuesday night to fire up scattered rain and thunderstorms, spreading eastward through Wednesday morning. A few storms could turn strong to severe with gusty winds and hail -- an isolated, brief tornado cannot be ruled out west. Occasionally heavy downpours are also possible to cause localized flash flooding.

Breezy north winds follow after system passage Thursday to allow for a cooler, less humid airmass to refreshen Upper Michigan through early next week.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with rain and thunderstorms picking up west and spreading east through morning; southwest winds gusting over 25 mph (winds turning north over the western counties overnight)

>Lows: 60s

Wednesday, 906 Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms; becoming fewer from west to east through the evening; breezy

>Highs: 70

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy mainly near Lake Superior; breezy

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated rain and thunderstorms east

>Highs: 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70

Sunday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 60s/70

Monday: Increasing clouds with scattered showers

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain; cool

>Highs: 60

