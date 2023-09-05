Midweek storms before summer mugginess finally cools off

Strong to severe storms possible through Wednesday before cooler, less humid stretch to come.
Strong to severe storms possible through Wednesday before cooler, less humid stretch to come.
Strong to severe storms possible through Wednesday before cooler, less humid stretch to come.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Stout southerly airflow continues to reel in hot, humid air to Upper Michigan Tuesday -- ahead of a system rolling in west. The system draws closer to the Western U.P. Tuesday night to fire up scattered rain and thunderstorms, spreading eastward through Wednesday morning. A few storms could turn strong to severe with gusty winds and hail -- an isolated, brief tornado cannot be ruled out west. Occasionally heavy downpours are also possible to cause localized flash flooding.

Breezy north winds follow after system passage Thursday to allow for a cooler, less humid airmass to refreshen Upper Michigan through early next week.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with rain and thunderstorms picking up west and spreading east through morning; southwest winds gusting over 25 mph (winds turning north over the western counties overnight)

>Lows: 60s

Wednesday, 906 Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms; becoming fewer from west to east through the evening; breezy

>Highs: 70

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy mainly near Lake Superior; breezy

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated rain and thunderstorms east

>Highs: 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70

Sunday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 60s/70

Monday: Increasing clouds with scattered showers

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain; cool

>Highs: 60

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

