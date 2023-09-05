Marquette Regional History Center to host Happy Hour Walking Tour

By Terese Ledy
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Regional History Center is hosting a 21-and-up fundraiser to wrap up the summer.

The Happy Hour Walking Tour and Beer Tasting fundraiser will feature roughly 45 minutes of information on Marquette’s historical bars, breweries and night life.

The tour will end at the museum with a beer tasting from local brewers like Barrel+Beam, Blackrocks Brewery, Drifa Brewing Co., Kognisjon Bryggeri and Ore Dock Brewing Co.

Some brewers will be speaking on the different drafts that they’ve provided. The event will feature pub snacks and door prizes as well.

They’ve sold around 70 tickets out of 100 so far.

Cris Osier, Marquette Regional History Center executive director, said that it lines up well with craft beer week.

“The history of beer in Marquette County is pretty deep. It goes back over a century. So it’s good to talk about that and we’re going to celebrate that at the same time.”

Tickets are $45 and $40 for museum members. Tickets can be purchased on the Marquette Regional History Museum website.

The tour will take place Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

