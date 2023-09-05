Logging, heavy equipment expo in Escanaba starts Thursday

Vendors from as far away as Finland will be at this week's expo (FILE).
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The 77th Annual Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo returns to the U.P. State Fairgrounds Thursday.

Organizers said they added 30 vendors this year, and the expo is larger than ever. Vendors from around the world will showcase and sell their equipment. Visitors to the expo can watch demonstrations including chainsaw carving and firewood splitting. They will also be able to go on the equipment, which is popular with the kids, organizers said.

“They absolutely love getting on the equipment and checking it out,” said Henry Schienebeck, executive director of the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association. “We have coloring contests going on, social media booths, scavenger hunts. They can even get their picture taken with Paul Bunyan.”

The gates open Thursday at noon and close at 5 p.m. The expo is open Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for all three days. Kids under 18 get in free.

