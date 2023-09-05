Heat cuts first day of school in half for some UP school districts

The decisions were announced on Monday, with the CLK School District conducting a building inspection beforehand. Adams Township School district also held a half day.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Calumet Laurium Keweenaw Schools (CLK) and Adams Township School district both released their students and staff after a half day of school on Tuesday.

These decisions were announced on Monday due to the heat. The CLK Elementary School was already planning to have a half day, which, according to CLK Schools Superintendent Chris Davidson, is usually how the school’s elementary students start the year.

A temperature inspection of the CLK school district was made on Monday before the decision was made.

“We came in yesterday, surveyed the building to see where our classrooms were already at before we started to put kids and teachers in the building,” said Davidson. “And we were getting recordings of over 85 degrees in some of the classrooms.”

According to Davidson, the classrooms hold heat like this because they don’t have air conditioning.

“Although we do have updated HVAC systems where we can circulate some air,” continued Davidson. “We’re not in a position to have ever needed air conditioning, so we haven’t installed AC.”

With this in mind, Davidson said that the risk of 90-degree weather by 11 a.m. prompted the half-day decision. He adds the student’s varying tolerance of heat was also kept in mind.

According to CLK High School English Teacher Karen La Cross, Tuesday may have been the hottest first day of school in the school’s history. She has worked as a teacher at the school for over two decades.

“I think today is definitely an extreme,” said La Cross. “We’ve had warm beginnings of school years, but this is probably the hottest one that we’ve ever had.”

However, La Cross does not believe the interruption will affect her teaching plan.

“We couldn’t fit in quite as much as we usually do for the first day in some classes, but it’s not a problem,” added La Cross. “We’ll just work it into tomorrow and Thursday, and then we’ll be right back on track.”

Classes are planned to continue as normal on Wednesday for both CLK and Adams Township students.

