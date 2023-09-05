Marquette Township’s Halloween Superstores offers retirement sale

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette-area fall staple is back.

This year will be Halloween Superstores’ 16th season at the Westwood Mall. It will also be the last season for Gail Lessard, who opened the store in 2008 and will retire this November.

There will be a retirement sale at the store all season, where everything is at least 20% off.

Luckily for Halloween fans, this will not be the last year the store is open. Lessard is passing the store on to her niece. She says she will help her open it next year.

“I’ll be helping my niece take over the store and help her with the ordering and setting up and everything,” said Lessard. “It should be business as usual, no doubt.”

Halloween Superstores is open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sundays.

