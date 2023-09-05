Marquette Township’s Halloween Superstores offers retirement sale

Halloween Superstores in the Westwood Mall
Halloween Superstores in the Westwood Mall(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette-area fall staple is back.

This year will be Halloween Superstores’ 16th season at the Westwood Mall. It will also be the last season for Gail Lessard, who opened the store in 2008 and will retire this November.

There will be a retirement sale at the store all season, where everything is at least 20% off.

Luckily for Halloween fans, this will not be the last year the store is open. Lessard is passing the store on to her niece. She says she will help her open it next year.

“I’ll be helping my niece take over the store and help her with the ordering and setting up and everything,” said Lessard. “It should be business as usual, no doubt.”

Halloween Superstores is open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mock-up of plans for the Kids Cove Playground in Marquette
Groundbreaking set for Kids Cove Playground
DPS Troopers investigated a single-vehicle crash on SH 21 in Madison County on Wednesday night.
1 dead in fatal Chippewa County crash
The 2023 Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk saw about 35,000 people on Monday, thanks in part to...
35,000 visitors flock to Mackinac Bridge for 2023 bridge walk
The Michigan Brewers Guild will host the festival on Saturday, Sept. 9 down at Lower Harbor.
Tickets available for 14th annual UP Fall Beer Fest
City of Marquette seal with foggy backdrop.
Bluff Street parking ramp in Marquette will be closed for repairs on Tuesday and Wednesday

Latest News

Michigan Department of Transportation
Traffic flow changes coming to Ishpeming this week
AAA: Michigan gas prices continue downward trend
The event raised $4,500 each for the civic center’s After School Program and for Delta County...
Escanaba Recreation Department hosts 5th annual Golf Ball Drop
Founder, Jacob Soter, joins Pavlina Osta to explain how SwimSmart is helping beachgoers decide...
SwimSmart makes waves for beach safety technology