Groundbreaking on Kids Cove Playground held in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Another step for a project years in the making, Marquette’s Kids Cove Playground held an official groundbreaking ceremony.

City officials and community partners met at Lower Harbor Park in Marquette on Tuesday for the official ceremony.

The $1.6 million project is the work of city staff and non-profit groups. Planning, designing and fundraising got underway once a $300,000 trust fund grant from the state was secured.

“The Marquette community has really come together and really hit this one out of the park, so with the grant, the $300,000 grant the Marquette Playgrounds for All group has raised in excess of $1.4 million at this point,” said Jon Swenson, Marquette Director of Community Services.

The group Marquette Playgrounds for All continues raising money for the project. The Chair of that group says they want all new playgrounds to be inclusive for everyone.

“It will be a place where every child of every ability can play together and be challenged. We’re talking about kids in wheelchairs or able-bodied kids that like to climb to the sky, they will all be challenged by this playground,” said MPFA Chair Nheena Weyer Ittner.

The current playground is 27 years old and is now closed so demolition can begin.

“They’re actually going to be putting up a safety fence here soon, that should happen today and through this week, and then they’ll start to dismantle things. Everything you see behind us will be gone before the snow flies. A lot of the site work will be done,” Swenson added.

There are still fundraising opportunities through Marquette Playgrounds for All. The Community Foundation of Marquette County is the fiduciary for the project.

Swenson also said by next spring the Kids Cove equipment should be on hand and they hope to have the playground open by mid-summer.

