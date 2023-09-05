Escanaba Recreation Department hosts 5th annual Golf Ball Drop

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday was Escanaba’s Labor Day Celebration.

Festivities began at noon with a parade down Ludington Street. Folks then gathered at the Escanaba Municipal Dock for food, a petting zoo and bounce houses.

There was also a Golf Ball Drop. Organizers dropped 600 golf balls from a crane and the one that landed in a hole in the center of the drop zone determined the winner. There were cash prizes for the first, second, third, fourth and farthest from the hole, as well as 21 bonus squares where folks could win prize baskets.

All money raised from the Golf Ball Drop went to Delta County Trades and Labor for its scholarships and to the Catherine Bonifas Civic Center’s After School Program. Organizers say the program wouldn’t exist without the support of the community.

“The Golf Ball Drop is great for the community because it gives us the funding that we need to run our programs,” said Kim Peterson, City of Escanaba recreation director. “All of our programs run off donations and grants, so we really appreciate the community supporting us and coming out to today’s event.”

The event raised $4,500 each for the civic center’s After School Program and for Delta County Trades and Labor.

