Drivers can expect road work at US-41/M-28 and Lakeshore Drive intersection Thursday

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An intersection in Ishpeming will be without its traffic light for several hours on Thursday.

Starting at 8:30 in the morning, the traffic signal at the intersection of US-41/M-28 and Lakeshore Drive in Ishpeming will be dark until around noon. There will be traffic regulators directing traffic during that time.

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Communications representative, said drivers can expect a little backup, so you should add a few minutes to your commute.

Weingarten said this work is in preparation for the future roundabout construction planned there.

“This intersection is one that has had a history of some severe crashes and fatal crashes over the years so the need for the roundabout there is primarily driven by safety,” said Weingarten. “Roundabouts are a proven means of reducing serious and fatal crashes at intersections.”

Weingarten urges drivers to drive with caution while in that area.

MDOT also said there is a temporary light that will be used when the North Lakeshore Drive detour is required.

