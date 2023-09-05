Drivers can expect road work at US-41/M-28 and Lakeshore Drive intersection Thursday

Starting Thursday morning, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be working on...
Starting Thursday morning, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be working on the traffic signal at the intersection.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An intersection in Ishpeming will be without its traffic light for several hours on Thursday.

Starting at 8:30 in the morning, the traffic signal at the intersection of US-41/M-28 and Lakeshore Drive in Ishpeming will be dark until around noon. There will be traffic regulators directing traffic during that time.

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Communications representative, said drivers can expect a little backup, so you should add a few minutes to your commute.

Weingarten said this work is in preparation for the future roundabout construction planned there.

“This intersection is one that has had a history of some severe crashes and fatal crashes over the years so the need for the roundabout there is primarily driven by safety,” said Weingarten. “Roundabouts are a proven means of reducing serious and fatal crashes at intersections.”

Weingarten urges drivers to drive with caution while in that area.

MDOT also said there is a temporary light that will be used when the North Lakeshore Drive detour is required.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mock-up of plans for the Kids Cove Playground in Marquette
Groundbreaking set for Kids Cove Playground
DPS Troopers investigated a single-vehicle crash on SH 21 in Madison County on Wednesday night.
1 dead in fatal Chippewa County crash
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says it fixed the technology problem that briefly held up all its departing flights
The 2023 Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk saw about 35,000 people on Monday, thanks in part to...
35,000 visitors flock to Mackinac Bridge for 2023 bridge walk
The Michigan Brewers Guild will host the festival on Saturday, Sept. 9 down at Lower Harbor.
Tickets available for 14th annual UP Fall Beer Fest

Latest News

Some of the Zestar apples ready for harvest
Delta County apple orchard opens for season
Participants can purchase a ball for $25 or 5 for $100.
Teaching Family Homes to host Helicopter Golf Ball Drop fundraiser
Iron Street in Negaunee.
Paving begins soon on Iron Street project in downtown Negaunee
The owner encourages anyone who was there at the time of the theft to contact the restaurant...
Sky Sushi restaurant flowerpot stolen, owner requests return before involving police