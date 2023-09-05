Delta County apple orchard opens for season

The orchard is open Tuesdays through Sundays and is located on Farmfield Road off M-35 in Rock.
Some of the Zestar apples ready for harvest
Some of the Zestar apples ready for harvest(WLUC)
ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday is the first day the Barron Orchard in Delta County is open for the season.

“We have to wait until the apples are ripe. It normally always happens with the early varieties like the Zestars right around Labor Day,” said James Barron, Barron Orchards co-owner.

Barron started the orchard in 1983. Now, he has more than 700 apple trees across seven acres of property. He grows 12 apple varieties. The Zestar and Paula Reds are ready for harvesting.

“The Zestar ones are really juicy with thinner skin and sweet-tart taste. The Paula Reds is a little crisper, the color red is a little different and the flesh is a little whiter,” Barron said. “It is not quite as sweet as the Zestar.

The orchard does not allow you to pick your own apples, but you can purchase bushels of freshly picked or dried apples.

“The Cortland’s and McIntosh apples are sold more for apple sauce in pies,” Barron said.

James’s wife, Carolyn, has worked on the farm with him for the last five years. She said she enjoys the quality time of working together.

“It’s been enjoyable working together because we both know what each other wants. It makes it easier to make a decision,” Carolyn Barron said.

Barron said because of the current heat, apples will ripen earlier than expected this year. Despite that, the season outlook is still positive.

“It is shaping up really well, we have a lot of apples out there,” Carolyn Barron said.

Barron said the orchard opened its doors for the season Tuesday, and the couple expects to still be selling apples well into October. The orchard is open Tuesdays through Sundays and is located on Farmfield Road off M-35 in Rock.

