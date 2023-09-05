Brookridge Heights to host bake sale to support Alzheimer’s Association

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Support is raising money to support Alzheimer’s care.

The senior living home is hosting a bake sale on Thursday. All money raised from the event will go to the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Residents were hard at work baking apple pies on Tuesday. There will also be a variety of other baked goods like cookies, brownies, and muffins.

Brookridge says baking is a great activity for memory care patients.

“It brings back memories of what they did in their own homes,” said Jennifer Huetter, Brookridge Heights executive director. “A lot of these women can probably bake pies better than you or I can. It’s a really unique opportunity for them to get their hands in some flour and to bake the pies themselves. It’s very memorable.”

Brookridge Height’s bake sale will be this Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the senior living home.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.