Brookridge Heights to host bake sale to support Alzheimer’s Association

Memory care patients preparing apple pies
Memory care patients preparing apple pies(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Support is raising money to support Alzheimer’s care.

The senior living home is hosting a bake sale on Thursday. All money raised from the event will go to the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Residents were hard at work baking apple pies on Tuesday. There will also be a variety of other baked goods like cookies, brownies, and muffins.

Brookridge says baking is a great activity for memory care patients.

“It brings back memories of what they did in their own homes,” said Jennifer Huetter, Brookridge Heights executive director. “A lot of these women can probably bake pies better than you or I can. It’s a really unique opportunity for them to get their hands in some flour and to bake the pies themselves. It’s very memorable.”

Brookridge Height’s bake sale will be this Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the senior living home.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mock-up of plans for the Kids Cove Playground in Marquette
Groundbreaking set for Kids Cove Playground
DPS Troopers investigated a single-vehicle crash on SH 21 in Madison County on Wednesday night.
1 dead in fatal Chippewa County crash
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says it fixed the technology problem that briefly held up all its departing flights
The 2023 Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk saw about 35,000 people on Monday, thanks in part to...
35,000 visitors flock to Mackinac Bridge for 2023 bridge walk
The Michigan Brewers Guild will host the festival on Saturday, Sept. 9 down at Lower Harbor.
Tickets available for 14th annual UP Fall Beer Fest

Latest News

Participants can purchase a ball for $25 or 5 for $100.
Teaching Family Homes to host Helicopter Golf Ball Drop fundraiser
Iron Street in Negaunee.
Paving begins soon on Iron Street project in downtown Negaunee
The owner encourages anyone who was there at the time of the theft to contact the restaurant...
Sky Sushi restaurant flowerpot stolen, owner requests return before involving police
Pro Sports Extra
Pro Sports Extra to celebrate 12 years in business with music, comedy event this fall