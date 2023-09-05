Another hot day then storms tonight
One more day of the unseasonable heat. Temperatures are yet again expected to climb towards the low 90s in many interior areas. The heat breaks tomorrow with the passage of a cold front. This front will bring showers and thunderstorms overnight starting in the west and moving east by the morning. A few could be strong to severe with gusty winds and hail. Then, spotty showers will be around tomorrow through early Thursday.
Today: Hot with clouds increasing
>Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s western half, low to mid 80s eastern half
Tonight: Scattered storms
>Lows: Mid to upper 60s
Wednesday: Scattered showers with temperatures decreasing
>Highs: Upper 60s to mid-70s west, low to mid 70s east
Thursday: Cooler, partly cloudy with spotty showers
>Highs: Upper 50s north, low 60s south
Friday: A mix of sun/clouds and pleasant
>Highs: Upper 60s
Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: upper 60s to low 70s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: upper 60s to low 70s
Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers
>Highs: Upper 60s
