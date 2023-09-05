AAA: Michigan gas prices continue downward trend

By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gas prices in Michigan are down 7 cents from a week ago. 

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.69 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 6 cents less than this time last month and 14 cents less than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $55 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of about $23 from 2022′s highest price last June.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 8.91 to 9.07 million b/d. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks took a slight step back to 217.4 million bbl. Although demand has increased, fluctuating oil prices have limited pump price increases.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by 47 cents to settle at $81.63. Oil prices rose amid ongoing concern Hurricane Idalia would interrupt fuel supply in the Southeast. However, some fuel terminals have resumed operations, and more were expected as storms subside and damage assessments can be undertaken. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories decreased significantly from 433.5 to 422.9 million bbl.

“Despite busy roadways, Michigan’s gas prices continued to decline through Labor Day weekend,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If demand and crude oil prices drop, pump prices could go lower.”

