Workers take to the street for Labor Day in Negaunee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the first time, Jackson Street in Negaunee was full of people celebrating Labor Day Monday morning.

Unions and workers marched down the road holding flags, passing out candy and making their presence known.

The U.S. Department of Labor defines Labor Day as “an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers.”

United Steelworkers Local 4950 President Dan Ruokolainan said it’s important to recognize all forms of workers.

“A lot of us don’t really look for recognition, we just get up every day and go to work,” said Ruokolainan. “To have something like this, of course, we all appreciate it and it’s a good thing to recognize each other.”

Ruokolainan said today is not just a celebration of workers, but unions as well. He said that unions keep employees safe.

“Without unions, it allows companies to just do what they want with us and not hold up to standards in giving us a safe place to work,” Ruokolainan said.

Marquette Ancillary Staff and Technologists President Josh Bowman said Labor Day is a reminder that everyone, no matter the field, goes through challenges.

“We’ve got all sorts of groups here, from all different sections of labor, all coming together,” Bowman said. “Showing support for each other and how we can accomplish things and lift each other up.”

The parade started on Jackson Street, lapping Negaunee City Hall, then stopping at Jackson Mine Park. This celebration had been held in Ishpeming in past years.

