UPutt Family Fun Center helps folks beat the heat on Labor Day

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. minigolf course is helping folks beat the record-breaking heat the U.P. is experiencing this holiday.

UPutt Family Fun Center in Escanaba was open all day on Labor Day. It offered families a chance to enjoy some indoor fun while temperatures shot past 80⁰F. Families spent quality time together on the black light mini-golf course, at the arcade and at the snack bar.

UPutt says its temperature-controlled facilities are perfect for folks who prefer things a little cooler.

“It provides some family activities for people that might not know what to do or for people who don’t like the heat - such as myself - or the humidity, or people that burn easily in the sun,” said Jody Pontius, UPutt Family Fun Center co-owner. “It’s great to get in, come out of that heat and come in the air conditioning.”

UPutt Family Fun Center is open from noon until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and from noon until 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. It’s closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

