UPutt Family Fun Center helps folks beat the heat on Labor Day

UPutt says its temperature-controlled facilities are perfect for folks who prefer things a little cooler.
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. minigolf course is helping folks beat the record-breaking heat the U.P. is experiencing this holiday.

UPutt Family Fun Center in Escanaba was open all day on Labor Day. It offered families a chance to enjoy some indoor fun while temperatures shot past 80⁰F. Families spent quality time together on the black light mini-golf course, at the arcade and at the snack bar.

“It provides some family activities for people that might not know what to do or for people who don’t like the heat - such as myself - or the humidity, or people that burn easily in the sun,” said Jody Pontius, UPutt Family Fun Center co-owner. “It’s great to get in, come out of that heat and come in the air conditioning.”

UPutt Family Fun Center is open from noon until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and from noon until 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. It’s closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

