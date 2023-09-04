UP Steam & Gas Show wraps up its last day

One of the Oliver tractors displayed at the Steam and Gas Show.
One of the Oliver tractors displayed at the Steam and Gas Show.(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Steam and Gas Show held its 3rd and last day today in Escanaba.

The U.P. Steam and Gas Association said this year was a successful year featuring tractors from many different time periods. Although the event was wrapping up, the fairgrounds were still open for those looking to check out the Antique Village and the remaining tractors.

The Steam and Gas Show Association President said getting involved and volunteering makes the event more fun.

“If you step up and say I am willing to help with something there will always be someplace where your help can be needed. It becomes a lot more fun, a lot more work but a lot more fun when you’re actually involved in it and not just sitting there watching tractors go by,” said Jim Yoder, U.P. Steam and Gas Show Association President.

Next year’s show will feature John Deere to honor the brand’s 100th year.

