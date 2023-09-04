Tickets available for 14th annual UP Fall Beer Fest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Beer lovers will be ‘hoppy’ to hear that the U.P. Fall Beer Fest is back, and tickets are still available.

The Michigan Brewers Guild will host the festival Saturday down at Lower Harbor.

Scott Graham, the Brewers Guild executive director, said a few short of 100 breweries are involved this year with hundreds of beers to sample. He said the beer is good, and so are the people.

“To me, the best part is all the people that are there with just a good attitude having a nice time, smiling and being friendly. Of course, I love the beer, but I love being around the people,” said Graham.

Graham said they expect to sell around 4,000 tickets and will likely sell them at the gate, but that isn’t guaranteed.

For those who would like to attend, preorder tickets for $50. They will be $60 at the gate.

Beer Fest will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. for general admission on Sept. 9 at Lower Harbor Park. The park opens at noon for those with VIP tickets.

