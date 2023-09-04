Smash Mouth original lead singer Steve Harwell dead at 56

Steve Harwell, the 56-year-old co-founder and longtime singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, is...
Steve Harwell, the 56-year-old co-founder and longtime singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, is in hospice care, according to the band's manager.(Source: CNN)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Steve Harwell, who cofounded the band Smash Mouth in 1994, has died at the age of 56, according to news reports.

Harwell was also the longtime singer of the band.

The band’s manager said the 56-year-old was receiving hospice care at his home on Sunday. He did not provide any further details on Harwell’s medical condition.

Harwell left Smash Mouth, best known for their singles “All Star” and “I’m A Believer,” in 2021.

The group has continued to perform with a new vocalist, Zach Goode.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kramer is described as 5′8″ tall, approximately 185 lbs, with short black and gray hair and...
UPDATE: Houghton County Sheriff’s Office locates missing suspect
DPS Troopers investigated a single-vehicle crash on SH 21 in Madison County on Wednesday night.
1 dead in fatal Chippewa County crash
With Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport implementing back-to-back flights these long lines like...
Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport implements back-to-back flights for Delta, American Airlines
A mock-up of plans for the Kids Cove Playground in Marquette
Groundbreaking set for Kids Cove Playground
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Latest News

AAA Tow to Go 25th year
AAA activates ‘Tow to Go’ in Michigan for Labor Day Weekend
NMU Kickball Tournament
NMU students participate in 23rd annual kickball tournament
President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19, in...
Biden celebrates unions and job creation during a Philadelphia Labor Day appearance
FILE - United Auto Workers members march while holding signs at a union rally held near a...
UAW’s clash with Big 3 automakers shows off a more confrontational union as strike deadline looms