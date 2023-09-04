Ontonagon celebrates 67th Labor Day Festival

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - River Street in Ontonagon was full of music, cheering, and floats on Sunday.

The village celebrated its 67th Annual Labor Day Festival. The three-day festival closed out with a Labor Day Parade. Jan Tucker has been an Ontonagon Labor Day Committee member for 63 years. She said the festival has become an event that brings people back to Ontonagon.

“It’s become a traditional thing that people plan their vacations, reunions,” Tucker said. “You’ll see people that haven’t been here since the 1980′s and 1990′s, and they come back because they know they’ll have a good time.”

The parade also doubles as a competition, floats are judged, and some are awarded trophies and a small cash prize. Tucker said the committee puts about $14,000 into the weekend festivities. She said the public plays a major role in the Labor Day Festival.

“There are dozens and dozens and dozens of organizations and individuals that work for Labor Day,” Tucker said. “There may be seven or eight of us on the committee, but we’re just a very small part of it, there would be no Labor Day if only the seven of us showed up.”

Tucker said the floats don’t have a uniform theme. She said it allows people to design a float without creative restrictions.

“They argue about it and decide ‘Oh we don’t have enough time,’” Tucker said. “I think that’s one of the reasons the floats have been successful.”

Tucker also said she’s looking forward to the Labor Day Festival next year.

