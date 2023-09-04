One more hot day Tuesday, storms lead to cooldown midweek

Conditions stay muggy, with lows in the lower-70s tonight and highs in the upper-80s to around 90 Tuesday. If we stay warmer than 65 degrees tonight, it would be a record warm low temperature and if we get warmer than 88 degrees Tuesday, it would be a record high temperature for September 5th at the National Weather Service in Negaunee Township. An isolated shower or thunderstorm could pop up Tuesday afternoon, with a better chance for more widespread showers and storms Tuesday night into Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Upper Michigan in a marginal risk of severe weather for Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. While severe weather should be isolated, one or two thunderstorms could produce 40-60 mph wind gusts and hail up to quarter size. Rain showers continue Thursday, with highs cooling to only the 50s. That’ll be quite a shock to the system after our recent humidity. Partly to mostly sunny skies return for the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper-60s.

Labor Day Record: The National Weather Service in Negaunee Township reached 95 degrees Monday. This breaks the record high for September 4, which was 88, set in 1999. This also breaks the warmest September temperature ever recorded in Negaunee Township, which was 93, set on September 9, 2009. The high could still increase today and we’ll update with more information.

Tonight: Clear skies and humid.

>Lows: Lower-70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with an isolated thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. Better rain chances hold off until after dark Tuesday night. Humid and breezy, with 25 mph wind gusts possible.

>Highs: Upper-80s to around 90 degrees

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy, with 20 mph wind gusts possible.

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with rain showers likely.

>Highs: Mid to upper-50s

Friday: Mostly sunny.

>Highs: Lower-60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

>Highs: Mid to upper-60s

Sunday: Partly cloudy.

>Highs: Mid-60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy.

>Highs: Around 60

