One more hot day Tuesday, storms lead to cooldown midweek

Future radar for 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Future radar for 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.(WLUC)
By Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Conditions stay muggy, with lows in the lower-70s tonight and highs in the upper-80s to around 90 Tuesday. If we stay warmer than 65 degrees tonight, it would be a record warm low temperature and if we get warmer than 88 degrees Tuesday, it would be a record high temperature for September 5th at the National Weather Service in Negaunee Township. An isolated shower or thunderstorm could pop up Tuesday afternoon, with a better chance for more widespread showers and storms Tuesday night into Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Upper Michigan in a marginal risk of severe weather for Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. While severe weather should be isolated, one or two thunderstorms could produce 40-60 mph wind gusts and hail up to quarter size. Rain showers continue Thursday, with highs cooling to only the 50s. That’ll be quite a shock to the system after our recent humidity. Partly to mostly sunny skies return for the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper-60s.

Labor Day Record: The National Weather Service in Negaunee Township reached 95 degrees Monday. This breaks the record high for September 4, which was 88, set in 1999. This also breaks the warmest September temperature ever recorded in Negaunee Township, which was 93, set on September 9, 2009. The high could still increase today and we’ll update with more information.

Tonight: Clear skies and humid.

>Lows: Lower-70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with an isolated thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. Better rain chances hold off until after dark Tuesday night. Humid and breezy, with 25 mph wind gusts possible.

>Highs: Upper-80s to around 90 degrees

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy, with 20 mph wind gusts possible.

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with rain showers likely.

>Highs: Mid to upper-50s

Friday: Mostly sunny.

>Highs: Lower-60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

>Highs: Mid to upper-60s

Sunday: Partly cloudy.

>Highs: Mid-60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy.

>Highs: Around 60

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kramer is described as 5′8″ tall, approximately 185 lbs, with short black and gray hair and...
UPDATE: Houghton County Sheriff’s Office locates missing suspect
DPS Troopers investigated a single-vehicle crash on SH 21 in Madison County on Wednesday night.
1 dead in fatal Chippewa County crash
With Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport implementing back-to-back flights these long lines like...
Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport implements back-to-back flights for Delta, American Airlines
A mock-up of plans for the Kids Cove Playground in Marquette
Groundbreaking set for Kids Cove Playground
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Latest News

Storms roll through the region starting in the western counties
Hot Labor Day with storm chances Tuesday night
Toasty Labor Day with storm chances slated for Tuesday evening
Hot Labor Day with storm chances Tuesday
Labor Day Forecast for inland portions of Upper Michigan.
Record highs expected through Tuesday before big cooldown
Temperatures reach the 90s Sunday and Monday with rain slated for Wednesday
Sizzling weekend with rain chances Wednesday