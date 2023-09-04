NMU students participate in 23rd annual kickball tournament

NMU Kickball Tournament
NMU Kickball Tournament(WLUC)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from Northern Michigan University tried to take each other down Monday during the 23rd annual kickball tournament.

There are 33 teams competing in the single-elimination tournament. The winning team will take home the coveted trophy, along with a year worth of bragging rights.

NMU Cedar Hall resident assistant says this tournament allows students to meet and bond with one another.

“It’s an opportunity for everyone to like, meet each other and get to know everybody and create friendships outside of their hall. A lot of people don’t exit their hall a lot to meet new people because it’s all always routines for them, so it’s like classes, coming home, hall events with their R.A. and not expanding their horizons because you can’t get to every building, obviously for security reasons,” said NMU Cedar Hall Resident Assistant, Rian Fayhee.

The championship game will take place at 4 P.M at the Lincoln Soccer Fields near NMU.

