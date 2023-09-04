Negaunee Farmer’s Market receives 2 market stands

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee’s Farmer’s Market has a new addition.

The Market has just received two stands courtesy of the U.P. Construction Council’s Building Trades Camp. The stands will work as alternatives to the tents market participants would bring.

The students built these farm stands over the course of six weeks. The camp intends to give students first-hand experience in framing, operating machinery, welding, painting, and laying concrete.

Negaunee’s City Manager Nate Heffron said the city gets the benefits of new farmer’s market stands, and the students get an early start on their resumes.

“The students, they also get to learn a skill, trade for the future, if they decide to go into that,” Heffron said. “There is a lot of jobs out there in construction and lots of money to be made in that field. I’m hoping that some of these students take advantage of this opportunity and learning how to construct these and place those trade skills to future projects.”

The Farmer’s Market stands will be available for market use next year. Heffron said the process for renting the stands is still a work in process.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.