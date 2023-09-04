Negaunee Farmer’s Market receives 2 market stands

The stands will work as alternatives to the tents market participants would bring.
By Caden Meines
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee’s Farmer’s Market has a new addition.

The Market has just received two stands courtesy of the U.P. Construction Council’s Building Trades Camp. The stands will work as alternatives to the tents market participants would bring.

The students built these farm stands over the course of six weeks. The camp intends to give students first-hand experience in framing, operating machinery, welding, painting, and laying concrete.

Negaunee’s City Manager Nate Heffron said the city gets the benefits of new farmer’s market stands, and the students get an early start on their resumes.

“The students, they also get to learn a skill, trade for the future, if they decide to go into that,” Heffron said. “There is a lot of jobs out there in construction and lots of money to be made in that field. I’m hoping that some of these students take advantage of this opportunity and learning how to construct these and place those trade skills to future projects.”

The Farmer’s Market stands will be available for market use next year. Heffron said the process for renting the stands is still a work in process.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kramer is described as 5′8″ tall, approximately 185 lbs, with short black and gray hair and...
UPDATE: Houghton County Sheriff’s Office locates missing suspect
DPS Troopers investigated a single-vehicle crash on SH 21 in Madison County on Wednesday night.
1 dead in fatal Chippewa County crash
A mock-up of plans for the Kids Cove Playground in Marquette
Groundbreaking set for Kids Cove Playground
With Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport implementing back-to-back flights these long lines like...
Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport implements back-to-back flights for Delta, American Airlines
Ishpeming's Butler Theatre is fundraising to repair their roof, and if successful they hope to...
Historic Ishpeming theatre fundraises for repairs

Latest News

A sign on a float supporting labor unions.
Escanaba celebrates labor workforce with parade, afternoon of fun
Paul McCartney searches for bass guitar missing since 1969; Trending Topics: Beating the...
TV6 First Look at the Web 9/4/2023
Future radar for 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
One more hot day Tuesday, storms lead to cooldown midweek
One more hot day Tuesday, storms lead to cooldown midweek