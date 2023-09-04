Munising community celebrates grand opening of Mather Playground

Parents and families came to enjoy music, an ice cream cart and some playtime.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Kiddos from around Munising came to play for the grand opening of the Mather Playground on Monday.

After great efforts from the community, the new playground is finally ready. Parents and families came to enjoy music, an ice cream cart and some playtime.

Mather Elementary School Principal Weslee Tweedale said it was a long process, but it’s nice to see the kids enjoy it finally.

“A lot of effort and a lot of coordination that had to take place, and it all came down to the wire but we got it done and got it all set so, [I’m feeling] relief and excitement,” said Tweedale. “I’m very excited for all these guys to be out here. We’ve been locking off the community playground here for quite a while so it’s nice to have it be open.”

Tweedale wanted to thank the community again for all the help they’ve given to this project.

