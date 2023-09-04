Hot Labor Day with storm chances Tuesday

Be sure to stay cool as temperatures will be hot for a couple more days but chances of rain rise late Tuesday evening. Rain will move in from the west with chances of thunderstorms throughout the night. Rain lasts into Wednesday morning and parts of the afternoon but is on the lighter side compared to the stormy start. After the rain wraps up temperatures cool down into the 50s for Thursday and 60s for Friday.

Labor Day Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies; hot and humid

>Highs: High 80s near shore; Low 90s inland

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid; rain moves in late with chances of thunderstorms

>Highs: High 80s to Low 90s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies; scattered rain chances with thunderstorms possible

>Highs: Mid to High 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies; diminishing chances of rain

>Highs: High 50s to Low 60s

Friday: Partly cloudy skies; mostly seasonal

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies

>Highs: 60s

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies

>Highs: 60s

