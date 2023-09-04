Groundbreaking set for Kids Cove Playground

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A groundbreaking ceremony for the Kids Cove Playground will take place at Mattson Lower Harbor Park on Tuesday, September 5.

The ceremony begins at 11:00 a.m., and the public is invited to attend. The Kids Cove Playground at Mattson Lower Harbor Park will then be closed to the public at noon so that current playground equipment can be removed.

The playground area will remain closed until the new Kids Cove playground is completed. The project is expected to be completed by mid-July 2024.

