Escanaba celebrates labor workforce with parade, afternoon of fun

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba held its third annual downtown Labor Day celebration

The Escanaba Labor Day parade began with horns and cheers from local community workers. From firefighters to educators, they were all there to celebrate the holiday.

Teacher and Gladstone Education Association President Paulette Pepin said Labor Day is all about supporting your everyday worker.

“This is your middle class. This is your everyday workers from your teachers, your firefighters, your police department and all of the trades. Not everybody is going to go to college. We have skilled trades and we need to promote them,” said Pepin.

The afternoon of fun didn’t stop after the parade. Live music, food, and games for families took place at the docks on the lake.

Escanaba Public Library Director Carolyn Stacey said events like this are a great opportunity to get involved with the community.

“This is the very first time the city of Escanaba has had a bookmobile. It’s exciting to have this new method of bringing resources to the community and we just know a lot of people are going to turn out today. It’s a great chance to show off and show them what we have,” said Stacey.

Before the parade got underway unions and trades workers gathered to meet and prepare for the afternoon. Parade Organizer Todd Flath said that his favorite part of the event is that everyone comes together to celebrate.

“Camaraderie, people getting together, just talking to people you haven’t seen in a long time. Just retirees you haven’t seen, all these people in the community, it’s a great thing,” said Flath.

The events concluded by the docks at 8 p.m.

