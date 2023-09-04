Bluff Street parking ramp in Marquette will be closed for repairs on Tuesday and Wednesday

City of Marquette seal with foggy backdrop.
City of Marquette seal with foggy backdrop.(WLUC/City of Marquette)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the City of Marquette, on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 5 and 6, the Bluff Street Parking Ramp will be closed for surface repairs.

During this time, No parking will be allowed on the upper level, and only lower-level reserved permit holders will be allowed to park on the lower level. A few areas in the lower level will be blocked off for repairs, and lower-level reserved permit holders may not have access to their assigned spot but can park in other available spots.

Permit holders who normally park on the upper level can park in the Commons parking lot, the South Main Street parking lot, the Spring Street parking lot, the Lakeshore parking lot, the Baraga Avenue parking lot, or the Rock Street parking lot.

Hourly parking will not be available on the lower level of the Bluff Street ramp during these repairs.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kramer is described as 5′8″ tall, approximately 185 lbs, with short black and gray hair and...
UPDATE: Houghton County Sheriff’s Office locates missing suspect
DPS Troopers investigated a single-vehicle crash on SH 21 in Madison County on Wednesday night.
1 dead in fatal Chippewa County crash
With Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport implementing back-to-back flights these long lines like...
Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport implements back-to-back flights for Delta, American Airlines
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Holy Name Catholic School in Escanaba, MI.
Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office decides not to issue charges against former Escanaba catholic school teacher

Latest News

A mock-up of plans for the Kids Cove Playground in Marquette
Groundbreaking set for Kids Cove Playground
Floats don't have to follow a uniform theme.
Ontonagon celebrates 67th Labor Day Festival
The Alpha brewing company harvested its hops for beer this weekend.
Alpha Brewery harvests its hops plant for its beer
The Norway exhibit at the Dickinson County Fair.
Dickinson County Fair continues final day Monday