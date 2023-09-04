Bluff Street parking ramp in Marquette will be closed for repairs on Tuesday and Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the City of Marquette, on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 5 and 6, the Bluff Street Parking Ramp will be closed for surface repairs.

During this time, No parking will be allowed on the upper level, and only lower-level reserved permit holders will be allowed to park on the lower level. A few areas in the lower level will be blocked off for repairs, and lower-level reserved permit holders may not have access to their assigned spot but can park in other available spots.

Permit holders who normally park on the upper level can park in the Commons parking lot, the South Main Street parking lot, the Spring Street parking lot, the Lakeshore parking lot, the Baraga Avenue parking lot, or the Rock Street parking lot.

Hourly parking will not be available on the lower level of the Bluff Street ramp during these repairs.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.