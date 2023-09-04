AAA activates ‘Tow to Go’ in Michigan for Labor Day Weekend

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - As AAA prepares to rescue more than 300,000 drivers nationwide with car trouble this Labor Day weekend, it will also provide a free service in effort to keep impaired drivers off the road.

The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program in Michigan and other select states, offering a safe ride for would-be impaired drivers and their vehicles.

This is the 25th year AAA has provided the Tow to Go program.

When called upon, a tow truck is dispatched to transport the driver and vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius for free. Since its inception, Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. Friday, September 1 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 5.

