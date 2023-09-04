35,000 visitors flock to Mackinac Bridge for 2023 bridge walk

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - Light breezes balanced out the bright sunshine for the 2023 Mackinac Bridge Walk Monday.

The Bridge Authority says those near-perfect conditions deserve at least some of the credit for the biggest crowd seen in several years.

“With roughly 35,000 people from across Michigan and beyond joining us for the bridge walk, this is the largest crowd we’ve seen since 2016 when 45,000 people walked the bridge,” said Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) Bridge Director Kim Nowack. “It was a beautiful day, and a perfect opportunity to enjoy the unparalleled views of the Straits.”

The bridge, which closed at 6:30 a.m. to all vehicle traffic for the 65th walk, reopened promptly at noon.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer was there leading the five-mile walk this year after being absent last year.

“This bridge is such a wonderful symbol of what we’re capable of when we work together, when we see what common ground we have as opposed to differences,” Gov. Whitmer said. “Bridging people, bridging an economy makes us stronger, makes us more attractive to the world as a place to make their home and that’s why I think [the bridge] is such a powerful symbol to our state.”

According to the Bridge Authority, based on the success of the recent events, the 2023 Annual Bridge Walk again started from both St. Ignace and Mackinaw City, which eliminated the need for busing and offered additional options for participants.

The bridge walk has been an annual event since 1958, with the exception of 2020 when it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

