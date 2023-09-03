Rock celebrates 78th Labor Day Parade

ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday morning, The Rock Lions Club hosted its annual Labor Day parade celebration.

The 79th annual celebration started with a parade and ended with an after-party at the Rock Lions Clubhouse. Organizers said this event had Activities for kids and adults. They said this event featured hot food, cold beer for purchase, live music, and bounce houses.

Club President Jerry Maki said this event is also a fundraiser that benefits the entire rock community.

“The money we earn is donated right back to the community regarding scouts and basketball teams,” Maki said. “The money goes to anything the schools need, they got going on the money goes back to them, so it’s like as soon as the money comes in it goes back out again.”

Maki said seeing connectivity in the community is why this celebration has had such stellar attendance ever since year. He also says last year the event raised more than $3,000.

