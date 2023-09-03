Record highs expected through Tuesday before big cooldown

Labor Day Forecast for inland portions of Upper Michigan.
Labor Day Forecast for inland portions of Upper Michigan.(WLUC)
By Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
It’s quite uncomfortable out there and we have a couple more days of heat and humidity ahead of us. The record high for today is 92 degrees in Negaunee Township, set in 1983. I’ll post an update when we get the official high from the National Weather Service. Monday looks like the hottest day. The record high for September 4 is 88 degrees, set in 1999. I expect we’ll easily break this by reaching into the low to mid-90s. For Tuesday, the September 5 record high is 88, set in both 1998 and 2007. I think we have a good shot of breaking this as well, as we’ll be reaching up into the upper-80s to lower-90s. There is a cold front on the way though! This system could bring an isolated shower or thunderstorm to the western U.P. Tuesday afternoon. There’s better chances for showers and a few thunderstorms across the entire area Tuesday night into Thursday. If you can believe it, highs may not even reach 60 degrees Thursday. If you’re looking for a nice fall weekend, next weekend looks to feature a good deal of sunshine, with highs in the mid to upper-60s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and humid.

>Lows: Around 70

Labor Day Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid.

>Highs: Low to mid-90s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon across the western U.P.

>Highs: Upper-80s to lower-90s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with showers and thunderstorms likely.

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain showers.

>Highs: Upper-50s

Friday: Partly cloudy.

>Highs: Around 60

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

>Highs: 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

>Highs: 60s

